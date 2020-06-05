As the protests against the killing of George Floyd, the African-American, who died in police custody last month, continued into their tenth night on Thursday, a video shows police in Buffalo, New York, in riot gear shoving an elderly man to the ground and appearing to march past him. The two officers involved in the incident were suspended without pay and an internal affairs investigation is underway.

“I was deeply disturbed by the video,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.

The identity of the white man is not ascertained till now.

A reporter from local public radio station WBFO had recorded the video and shared on its website and social media. It shows the white-haired man approaching a line of officers in riot gear. While one officer pushes him with a baton, another one pushes him with his hand. The sound of a crack is heard and then blood is seen trickling from the man’s head.

Though the officer who pushed the man with the baton can be seen in the video to lean over him before he is motioned away by another officer, while most of the officers march past.

Someone is heard in the video calling for medical help. Two medics came forward and helped the man into an ambulance, reported the radio station.

Police later said that a man was injured after tripping and falling, the radio station said. WBFO later reported on Twitter that the two officers involved in the incident were suspended without pay and an internal affairs investigation is underway.

The injured man is in stable condition at a hospital in Buffalo, the radio station said on Twitter.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

Trump on Monday deployed thousands of “heavily armed” soldiers and police to prevent further protests in Washington, where buildings and monuments have been vandalized near the White House.

The protests turned violent across the US that left at least five people dead and over 4,000 people arrested.

The protests was seen as the latest example of police brutality against African Americans, which gave rise six years ago to the Black Lives Matter movement.