US Democratic vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has roped in Indian-American Sabrina Singh, as press secretary for her election campaign.

“I’m so excited to join the Biden-Harris ticket as Press Secretary for Kamala Harris! Can’t wait to get to work and win in November!,” tweeted Singh, the first-ever Indian-American press secretary to a vice-presidential nominee of a major political party.

32-year-old Singh previously headed the press shop of two Democratic presidential candidates, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.

A resident of Los Angeles, Singh was earlier spokesperson of the Democratic National Committee.

She is the granddaughter of Sardar J J Singh of the India League of America, a non-profit organisation which champions the interests of Indian-American community in the US.

In the 1940s, J J Singh along with a small group of fellow Indians mounted a nationwide campaign against racial discriminatory policies of the US. This culminated in the then president Harry Truman signing the Luce-Celler Act on July 2, 1946. The signing of the Act allowed a quota of 100 Indians to immigrate to the United States per annum.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan-American Rohini Kosoglu has been appointed in a senior role to advise Harris. She has earlier served as a senior advisor to Harris in her Senate office and presidential campaign.

Last week, Democratic presumptive Vice Presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, named 55-year-old Indian-origin Harris, a woman of color as his running mate. Harris was born in Oakland, California to a mother from India and a father from Jamaica.

Harris was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support.

The 2020 US presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.