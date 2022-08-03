US issues ‘worldwide caution’ alert after Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri’s death

A day after the death of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, the US State Department has issued a worldwide alert.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that the most wanted terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in Kabul adding that “Justice has been delivered.”

The US State department alert on Tuesday stated, “On July 31, 2022, the United States conducted a precision counter terrorism strike in Afghanistan that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden’s deputy and successor as leader of Al-Qa’ida. Al- Zawahiri was one of the masterminds of the attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001, and had continued to urge his followers to attack the United States.”

The alert further mentioned, “Following Al-Zawahiri’s death, supporters of Al- Qa’ida, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens.”

It stated that, “As terrorist attacks often occur without warning, U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad.”

Zawahiri was one of the world’s most wanted terrorists and a mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

An Egyptian surgeon, he was killed in a drone strike carried out by the US in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday. He was involved in the planning of 9/11 and was also Osama Bin Laden’s personal physician.

The strike was conducted by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and was carried out by an Air Force drone. An official claimed that Al-Zawahiri was the only person killed in the strike and that none of his family members was injured.

Meanwhile, the Taliban confirmed the killing of Zawahiri and condemned the drone strike carried out by the United States in Kabul over the weekend.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that a strike took place on a residence in the capital and called it a violation of “international principles.”

A loud explosion echoed through Kabul early Sunday morning, according to Tolo News.

“A house was hit by a rocket in Sherpoor. There were no casualties as the house was empty,” Abdul Nafi Takor a spokesman of the Interior Ministry had claimed earlier.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that the Taliban had grossly violated the Doha Agreement by hosting and sheltering the Al-Qaeda chief.

In a statement, Blinken said, “By hosting and sheltering the leader of al Qa’ida in Kabul, the Taliban grossly violated the Doha Agreement and repeated assurances to the world that they would not allow Afghan territory to be used by terrorists to threaten the security of other countries.”