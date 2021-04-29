The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit India hard, and amidst what can only be termed as a chaotic situation the American government has advised to return to the US.

Issuing the highest level travel advisory, the Department of State has asked US citizens “not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Highlighting that the health care system in India has been ‘severly limited’, Washington advised US citizens to depart India as soon as possible.

“Access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. US citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options now. Direct flights between India and the United States are offered daily, with additional flight options available to U.S. citizens via transfers in Paris and Frankfurt,” the advisory stated.

The advisory further stated that the US citizens are reporting being denied admittance to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space.

The US urged its citizens to enroll with the embassy in order to receive critical information related to health and safety in India. The advisory further informed that There are 14 direct daily flights between India and the U.S. and other services that connect through Europe.

New cases and deaths from COVID-19 have risen sharply throughout India to record levels, the advisory said adding that COVID-19 testing infrastructure is reportedly constrained in many locations. Hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients.

India recorded 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,83,76,524, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 30,84,814.

With 3645 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 2,04,832, the highest single-day record. In the last 24 hours, 2,69,507 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,50,86,878.

(With IANS inputs)