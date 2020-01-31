The US government on Thursday announced that it imposed sanctions on the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and it’s head while renewing waivers allowing foreign companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites.

The Treasury Department said that it has designated the AEOI and its chief Ali Akbar Salehi.

Brian Hook, US special representative for Iran said, “The AEOI has played a big role in Iran breaching its key nuclear commitments”.

Hook further revealed that Washington will extend its waiver for another 60 days that allows foreign companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites, which will make it more difficult for Tehran to develop a nuclear weapon.

As a result of the designation, all property and interests in property of the designated individual and entity are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from transacting with them.

The continuation of non-proliferation projects, which include the Bushehr nuclear power plant, could “constrain Iran’s nuclear activities”, he added.

“Iran’s nuclear programs will continue with full force. After leaving the JCPOA (2015 nuclear deal), the US is not in a position to talk about Iran’s nuclear obligations,” he noted.

The AEOI was designated by the US in November 2018, when the Trump administration reimposed the second batch of sanctions that had been suspended following the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

On December 12, the US imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, including an airline and the country’s shipping industry.

While announcing the sanctions Steve Mnuchin said that Iran “uses its aviation and shipping industries to supply regional terrorist and militant groups with weapons, directly contributing to the devastating humanitarian crises in Syria and Yemen”.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had said that his country is still ready for nuclear talks on condition of the US first lifts “unlawful” sanctions.

In September, the US had imposed its first-ever sanctions against Iran’s space agency and accused it of disguising a missile program.

Last year, in November the US accused Iran of “nuclear extortion” and vowed no let-up in pressure after the clerical regime and said it would resume uranium enrichment at the key Fordow plant.

Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and began reimposing crippling sanctions.

Iran has hit back with countermeasures in response to the US withdrawal from the deal, which gave it the promise of relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

(With inputs from agency)