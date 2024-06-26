US: Five killed in Las Vegas shooting; suspect dies by suicide

As many as five people were killed in North Las Vegas on Tuesday morning (local time) after a man went on a shooting spree in two apartment complexes, before killing himself, CNN reported.

An overnight manhunt ended Tuesday morning after police located him just before he killed himself.

Eric Adams, 47, was identified by police as a suspect in two shootings on Monday night, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.

Along with five dead, a 13-year-old girl was hospitalised in critical condition with a gunshot wound after he opened fire in two apartment complexes.

The police received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on Casa Norte Drive on Monday night. After reaching the spot, the police located two adult females – one in her early 40s and another in her late 50s – with gunshot wounds.

They were later pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to the police.

Police later located a third victim, a 13-year-old female, who also had a gunshot wound. As of Monday night, she was in critical condition at the UMC Trauma Center, CNN reported, citing police.

Three more victims were also found at another nearby apartment complex with gunshot wounds – two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early 20s. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police then identified Adams as a suspect and the manhunt began overnight.

Police searched throughout the night for Adams till Tuesday morning, when they received a tip that he was at a local business on East Lake Mead Boulevard.

When police arrived at that area, Adams fled to the backyard of a nearby residence, as reported by CNN.

“Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm, however, Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide,” the release says.

Further investigation is being carried out by the police in the incident.