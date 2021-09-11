Follow Us:
US envoy to Russia summoned over election meddling

The Russian side said it has irrefutable proof that US “digital giants” violated Russian legislation with regard to the preparation for elections.

IANS | Moscow | September 11, 2021 2:59 pm

Photo: IANS

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it summoned John Sullivan, the US Ambassador to Moscow, over Washington’s meddling in the upcoming State Duma or parliamentary elections.

According to the statement published by the Ministry on Friday, Sullivan was summoned for a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the meeting, the Russian side said it has irrefutable proof that US “digital giants” violated Russian legislation with regard to the preparation for elections.

The Ministry further said it is inadmissible to interfere in Russia’s internal affairs.

The US State Department admitted that Sullivan discussed matters of bilateral relations with Ryabkov at the Foreign Ministry but did not mention the envoy being summoned, TASS News Agency reported.

“On Friday, September 10, Ambassador Sullivan did meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov to discuss a range of bilateral matters in support of (US President Joe) Biden’s desire for a stable and predictable relationship with Russia,” she said.

