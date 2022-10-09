US draws Beijing’s ire with new rules to choke off China’s access to chips

The Biden administration announced new export curbs to cut off China’s access to high-tech US semiconductors, in its latest move to stymie Beijing’s efforts to develop the country’s chip industry and military technology.

The restrictions, which will worsen already strained relations between the two superpowers, drew an angry rebuke from Beijing, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning calling the move an abuse of trade measures designed to maintain American “technological hegemony”.

“The US side is politicising and weaponising technology and trade issues, but it will not be able to stop China’s development. Its actions will backfire, hurt and isolate the US,” she said on Saturday.

The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said the new rules are aimed at restricting China’s ability to “obtain advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and manufacture advanced semiconductors”.

“These items and capabilities are used by the PRC to produce advanced military systems including weapons of mass destruction; improve the speed and accuracy of its military decision-making, planning and logistics, as well as of its autonomous military systems; and commit human rights abuses,” said the BIS on Friday, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

The rules will restrict the export to China of some types of chips used in artificial intelligence and supercomputing, including chips made outside the US with American tools or technology.

They will also restrict the sale of US semiconductor manufacturing equipment to any Chinese firm.