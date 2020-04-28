The US Congress, which has been mostly on recess for the past several weeks, will come back into session next week despite coronavirus concerns, the lower and upper chamber announced separately.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced on a conference call with House Democrats on Monday that the chamber will come back into session on May 4, hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the upper chamber would return the same day, according to the reports.

McConnell said in a statement, “Senators will return to Washington D.C. one week from today. We will modify routines in ways that are smart and safe, but we will honour our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct critical business in person”.

The United States, which is the worst-hit country due to Covid-19, continues to blame China for Covid-19 pandemic and US President Donald Trump has time and again attacked the Asian country for it handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Trump said on Monday that the US is conducting “serious investigations” against China to find out how the deadly virus spread so fast across the globe.

At least six members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as a handful of staff and nearly a dozen construction workers renovating one of the House office buildings, according to the report.

The country now has an overall death toll of 54,841, with 964,937 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 pm on Monday.

