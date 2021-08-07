US condemns Taliban’s violent new offensive against Afghan cities

The US Embassy in Afghanistan has condemned the Taliban seizure of cities and said it is unacceptable.

“We condemn the Taliban’s violent new offensive against Afghan cities. This includes the unlawful seizure of Zaranj, the capital of Afghanistan’s Nimroz province, the attack on Sheberghan, capital of Jowzjan province on Friday and Saturday, and continuing efforts to take over Lashkar Gah in Helmand and provincial capitals elsewhere”, the US Embassy said in a statement.

US Embassy said these actions by Taliban are unacceptable. “These Taliban actions to forcibly impose its rule are unacceptable and contradict its claim to support a negotiated settlement in the Doha peace process. They demonstrate wanton disregard for the welfare and rights of civilians and will worsen this country’s humanitarian crisis”, it added.

“We call for the Taliban to agree to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and to engage fully in peace negotiations to end the suffering of the Afghan people and pave the way for an inclusive political settlement that benefits all Afghans and ensures that Afghanistan does not again serve as a safe haven for terrorists”, the US Embassy said.

The US Embassy has also asked US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul, it said.