Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that the third-largest US city will reopen on June 11.

The Mayor had earlier planned to fully reopen the city on July 4. But considering that the COVID-19 cases have reduced, he is reopening the city three weeks earlier than the set target.

Businesses such as restaurants and bars will face no capacity limits. Meanwhile, large gatherings of all sizes will return. There will be no Covid-related caps on parties, festivals, weddings, places of worship, conferences, and sports events.

But masks will be required even for vaccinated people on public transit, and in airports, schools, and hospitals, or in most public settings.

The reopening of the city will be in line with the reopening of the state of Illinois ordered by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Illinois reported 674 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the seven-day average of new single-day infections to 637, the lowest level since June 24, 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)