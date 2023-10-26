US: At least 16 killed, over 50 wounded in mass shooting in Maine

In the multiple shooting incident happened at a restaurant and bowling alley in Lewiston, at least 16 people were killed while 50 others were injured at Maine the United States, CNN reported on Thursday.

In a post on microblogging site X, Maine State Police said: “There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations.”

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted two photographs of the suspect on Facebook.

“Law enforcement in Androscoggin County are investigating two active shooter events. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large,” the sheriff’s office said.

Meanwhile, Governor Janet Mills posted on X that she was aware of the situation and urging “all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials”.

The White House said: “The President has been briefed on what’s known so far about the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine and will continue to receive updates.”

Further details are awaited.