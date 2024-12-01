US approves USD 385 million arms sale to Taiwan amid growing tensions with China

The United States approved a USD 385 million arms sale to Taiwan on Friday, continuing its efforts to strengthen military relations with the island nation, a move that has raised concerns in China, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the sale, which includes spare parts for fighter jets and radar systems, is expected to be delivered starting in 2025.

The US Department of State’s approval is aimed at helping Taiwan maintain the operational readiness of its F-16 fleet, enabling the island to address both current and future threats, the DSCA said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s President William Lai Ching-te departed on a trip to the Pacific, with planned stops in Hawaii and Guam, which have angered China. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has previously opposed U.S. arms sales to the self-ruled democracy, Al Jazeera’s report added.

Lai’s trip includes visits to Pacific nations such as the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, marking his first foreign tour since assuming office. In his pre-departure speech, Lai expressed his gratitude to the US for “helping to make this trip a smooth one” and described the journey as “ushering in a new era of values-based democracy.”

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Lai’s travel to the US, urging the US to handle Taiwan-related matters with caution and support China’s goal of peaceful reunification.

Advertisement

The US should “handle the Taiwan issue with utmost caution, unequivocally oppose Taiwan independence, and support the peaceful reunification of China,” said China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

In response, the US State Department stated there was “no justification for a private, routine, and unofficial transit to be used as a pretext for provocation.”

Al Jazeera, in its report, also cited that this latest arms deal is the 18th announced during U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration, according to Taiwan.

Taiwan has been actively seeking to expand its military ties with the US amid growing pressure from China, which has increased military activity around the island. Last month, the US approved a USD 2 billion arms package for Taiwan, which included advanced missile systems and radar.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence expressed appreciation for the US support, stating that it would continue to strengthen its defences in response to China’s increasing military pressure. Just hours before Lai’s departure on Saturday, Taiwan’s defence ministry reported the detection of 18 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and two balloons near the island.