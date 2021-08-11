Uruguay’s border reopening to comply with Covid protocols

Uruguay’s Defence Minister Javier Garcia said on Tuesday that the gradual reopening of the country’s borders to foreigners will comply with health protocols and won’t affect the country’s health conditions.

“We will open borders in a gradual manner, continuing to provide health and safety,” Garcia said, adding that it will not be an uncontrolled situation, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The South American country’s borders have been closed to foreigners, with certain exceptions, since March 2020, and will reopen starting on September 1 for fully immunized homeowners who present a negative Covid-19 PCR test.

Beginning on November 1, borders will open to all foreigners who are fully vaccinated with a negative Covid-19 PCR test.

On Monday, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou announced that as a result of the improvement in the country’s epidemiological situation, borders will be gradually reopened to foreigners.

Uruguay recorded no deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday or Sunday, as it has seen a sustained drop in active cases, infections and deaths.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 has reached 65 per cent of the population with two doses.