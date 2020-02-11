The UN Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday on US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century”, according to an official.

Earlier on Monday, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres said that both UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov will speak at the meeting.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to make a statement at the briefing.

Palestine will also submit a draft resolution to the UNSC, according to Riyad Mansour, the country’s Permanent Representative in the UN,

According to the diplomatic sources, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied was worried that Baati’s expressions of support for the Palestinians would damage Tunisia’s relations with the United States.

On Thursday, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, briefed the Security Council on the US plan.

The draft no longer calls for an international conference on the Middle East “at the earliest possible date,” instead, replacing that language with a reminder that such a call was made in a 2008 UN resolution.

On January 28, President Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, envisaging a two-state solution but keeping Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital.

During the Arab League emergency meeting held in Cairo, foreign ministers said, “Rejection of the US-Israeli Deal of the Century comes as it does not fulfil the minimum rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people”.

The meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers was attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit.

The Palestinians have already rejected the proposal, accusing Trump of being biased in favour of Israel as he has adopted policies that bolster Israel at their expense.

Under the plan, Jerusalem will remain Israel’s “undivided capital,” Trump said, raising eyebrows after he had said that the capital of the Palestinian state would be in “eastern Jerusalem,” where the United States would “proudly open an embassy.”

The plan builds on a 30-page economic plan for the West Bank and Gaza that was unveiled last June and which the Palestinians have also rejected.