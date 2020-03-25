UK’s Prince Charles has joined the bandwagon of high-profile cases of Coronavirus, as he tested positive for COVID-19 infection and is under self-isolation at home in Scotland with “mild symptoms”.

The Prince of Wales, 71, has tested positive for Coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, Clarence House said in a statement.

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the statement said.

His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested but does not have the virus, according to reports.

The Queen had met her son on March 12, but also “remains in good health”.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II had already left the Buckingham Palace on March 15 and taken to the Windsor Castle with plans in place to quarantine her and Prince Philip at Sandringham.

The prince’s last public engagement was on March 12. However, according to reports, he had attended a number of private meetings.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles had came into close contact with Prince Albert of Monaco at a round-table discussion for WaterAid alongside Albert on March 10 — just nine days before the announcement was made that Prince Albert II had contracted the virus.

Albert was the first member of a European royal family to test positive for COVID-19.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie are also among public figures who have tested positive for the Coronavirus, which has infected over 4,00,000 and claimed nearly 19,000 lives globally.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Britain reached 8,077 as of Tuesday morning, according to the latest figure from the Department of Health and Social Care.

A total of 90,436 people have been tested across Britain, of which 8,077 were confirmed positive, while 422 patients who contracted the novel Coronavirus have died.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom has called for a three-week shutdown in the country.