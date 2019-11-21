Britain’s opposition Labour Party’s general election manifesto is likely to include a windfall tax on the oil industry, media reports said.

The latest move is part of Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to “transform” Britain into a green economy, BBC reported.

The manifesto, expected to be released later, will include “radical” environment polices, said party sources.

Labour’s manifesto is likely to lay a special emphasis on public transport, including restoration of axed bus routes.

Corbyn has promised to establish a £250bn Green Transformation Fund — to be paid for through borrowing — to fund 300,000 “green apprenticeships” and loans for electric cars.

In September, Labour’s conference passed a motion urging the party to commit to making the UK carbon neutral by 2030, matching the Green Party’s major election promise.