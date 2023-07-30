Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says war is ‘gradually returning to Russia’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday warned that the war is “gradually returning” to Russia, adding that it is an “inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process.” He stressed that Ukraine is “getting stronger.”

Zelenskyy’s remarks come after Russia brought down three Ukrainian drones. According to the statement released by the Ukraine President’s office, Zelenskyy said, “Russian aggression has gone bankrupt on the battlefield. Today is the 522nd day of the so-called “special military operation,” which the Russian leadership expected to last for a week or two. Ukraine is getting stronger.” “Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia – to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process,” he added.

He spoke about his visit to Prykarpattia’s Ivano-Frankivsk, according to the statement released by Ukraine President’s office. Zelenskyy stated that he held a meeting of the Congress of local and regional authorities of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk. He warned that Russia can still attack Ukraine’s energy sector and critical facilities during winter.

“But we must be aware that, just as last year, Russian terrorists can still attack our energy sector and critical facilities this winter. Today we discussed with the communities the current state of preparation for all possible scenarios,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that during his visit to Ivano-Frankivsk, they discussed budgetary issues and the issue of urgent reconstruction, including the energy sector and various systems of ensuring life in the communities.

On Sunday, Russia said it had brought down three Ukrainian drones that were attempting to attack Moscow. It is the second reported attack in Moscow in a week, CNN reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry said three drones were intercepted. It, however, said that a business and shopping development in Moscow’s west was hit.

No casualties were reported in the drone attack. However, the fifth and sixth floors of a 50-storey building were damaged, CNN reported citing TASS news agency.

Earlier, Ukrainian Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had said there would be more drone strikes to come as Ukraine ramps up a counteroffensive aimed at pushing Russian troops out of Ukrainian territory, according to CNN.

Ukraine earlier claimed responsibility for a strike on Monday that struck two non-residential buildings. Russia termed the incident a “terrorist attack.” On Friday, Russia said it shot down a Ukrainian missile over the Taganrog. However, Ukraine did not issue any statement regarding Russia’s claim.

