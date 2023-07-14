Ukraine receives cluster munitions from US

Ukraine has already received cluster munitions from the US, media reported, citing a Ukrainian military commander.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the “Tavriia” operational and strategic group of forces, said on Thursday that Ukraine has not used those munitions so far.

The cluster munitions can radically change the situation on the battlefield, Tarnavskyi noted.

At the same time, he emphasised that Ukraine will not use unconventional munitions in densely populated areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week, the US announced the decision to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine.