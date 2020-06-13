Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena Zelenska on Friday announced via her official social media account that she has tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

Taking to Instagram, Olena said, “I feel good, but I am in outpatient treatment, isolated from other family members not to endanger them”.

According to local media, Zelensky and his two children had also been tested for the virus, and their results were negative.

The first lady said that she does not know how she contracted COVID-19, as she tested negative at the beginning of June, and has followed all the quarantine rules of the health ministry, including wearing masks and gloves, and minimizing her number of contacts.

Ukraine started to ease lockdown restrictions enacted since March 12 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In Kyiv, authorities had lifted some of the restrictions on May 12 to allow beauty parlors, shops and parks to reopen if there was not a spike of new infections.

A total of 29,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 870 deaths and 13,567 recoveries have been reported in Ukraine.