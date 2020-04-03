UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was still showing symptoms of novel Coronavirus the day before his seven-day quarantine period was supposed to end, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Prime Minister set aside a week to self-isolate on march 27 in accordance with public health advice and has been leading the government via video conference from hs residence at 10, Downing Street, reports the London-based Metro newspaper.

Addressing to the media, a spokesperson said, “We’re following the guidelines from Public Health England (PHE) and from the chief medical officer which state that you need to self-isolate for a period of seven days, so no change in that”.

The spokesperson described Johnson’s symptoms as “mild”.

On Friday, PM Johnson informed after testing positive for deadly virus that he will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

Earlier, Johnson took to Twitter and said, “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus”.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus”, he further posted.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock left quarantine on Thursday after seven days and gave a press conference setting out a five-point plan to ramp up testing to 100,000 a day.

Under a new step-by-step plan, the minister said the government’s new goal is to have 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day by the end of April.

The number of UK patients who died after testing positive for coronavirus has risen by 569 to 2,921, from Wednesday’s tally of 2,352.

It is the biggest daily increase, just surpassing the previous day’s huge hike of 563.

There are now 33,718 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, it has been confirmed, which represents a rise of 4,244 from the 29,474 reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures provided by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 1,013,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections globally and 52,983 fatalities around on Friday.