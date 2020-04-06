British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Sunday hospitalised for tests 10 days after he was confirmed positive for the Coronavirus infection.

Johnson, 55, had on March 27 disclosed that he has tested positive for novel Coronavirus, but added that he will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

Taking to Twitter, Johnson had said, “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus”.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus”, he further posted.

“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives”, the prime minister added.

However, on Friday, the Downing Street confirmed that Boris Johnson was still showing symptoms of novel Coronavirus — high fever — even as he was just a day short of completing the seven-day quarantine period.

Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday: “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.”

It is understood Johnson’s admission to hospital was not an emergency and was considered sensible because of his ongoing symptoms.

Boris Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, said she has been ill with symptoms for a week but was now recovering.

Downing Street said at the time of Johnson’s announcement that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would take charge if the prime minister was incapacitated.

But Johnson is understood to be still in charge of the government, and in contact with ministers and officials.

Asked about the prime minister’s health on Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News television: “He’s OK. I’ve been talking to him every day, several times a day throughout the time both of were off.

“He’s very much got his hand on the tiller.”

He said of his own experience: “Some people get it (COVID-19) pretty mildly, others very, very seriously. The PM is not at that end of the spectrum.

“In dealing with him and working with him every day, he’s in good spirits.

“But he’s also being absolutely careful and cautious to follow public health advice both for the direct impact and also as an example to the nation.”

Meanwhile, some ministers in the Johnson government and MPs have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Hancock returned to work on Friday after a week at home following his positive test for COVID-19. The chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, has also displayed symptoms.

Johnson’s close adviser Dominic Cummings has also had to self-isolate.

Several leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had send “get well soon” messages for the UK PM on Twitter.

The United Kingdom has so far reported 47,806 cases of novel Coronavirus and nearly 5000 deaths.