UK issues red weather warning over storm Eunice

The UK’s Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for storm Eunice as it was expected to bring extremely strong winds and continued disruption for much of the country on Friday.

The warning was issued after storm Dudley had left thousands of people in England without power and all trains cancelled in Scotland on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The red warning, the highest level, covers Britain’s southwest coastal areas, where the most significant gusts in exposed areas could be in excess of 90 mph from early Friday morning, said the Met Office.

Met Office meteorologist Frank Saunders said the red warning indicated “a significant danger to life” as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris.

People were advised to avoid travelling where storm Eunice were predicted to cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions.

The Sky News reported that all trains in Wales will be cancelled on Friday.

The British government held an emergency Cobra meeting on Thursday to discuss the response to the storm, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the army was “on standby” to support those affected.