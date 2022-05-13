UK Foreign Secy says Putin humiliating himself, calls for tough sanctions

After the war in Ukraine continues unabated and its human cost mounting, the Russian President is coming under heavy attack from the West. Latest to launch an scathing attack is UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. She has said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “humiliating himself on the world stage” and called for tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Speaking at a G7 meeting, she said sanctions should not be eased until all Russian troops have left Ukraine, the BBC reported. Truss also called for more weapons to be sent to Ukraine to bolster its defences.

The G7 foreign ministers have been meeting in Germany over the last three days to discuss the war in Ukraine and its impact, particularly the increase of food and energy prices around the world.

She told a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Germany that Putin must face a defeat that prevents further aggression, the BBC reported.

Despite its best efforts the Russia has been unable to capture Kiev and is in fact withdrawing from the northern Ukraine after rough resistance from Ukraine. The world sympathy lies with Ukraine which is getting financial aid as well as state-of-the-art weapons from the West.

Thanks to Western pressure Russia is already on the receiving end in world media. The western leaders leave no opportunity to denounce the attack on Ukraine. UK Foreign secretary’s remarks in G7 were in line with the western apporach towards Russia.

“Putin is humiliating himself on the world stage,” she said, adding that he must be denied any benefit from his invasion of Ukraine. She also called for Ukraine to have increased access to Nato military equipment.

G7 foreign ministers will meet again on Friday with their Ukrainian and Moldovan counterparts. The UK Foreign Secretary has urged world leaders to continue to put pressure on Putin by imposing further international sanctions on Russia and supplying more weapons to Ukraine.

