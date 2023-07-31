# World

UAE President receives condolences from Presidents of Liberia and Comoros on Saeed bin Zayed’s passing

ANI | New Delhi | July 31, 2023 7:28 am

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo:ANI)

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received two phone calls from Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, and George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, who offered condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the UAE President and the entire Al Nahyan family. For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Weah and President Assoumani for their sincere sentiments towards the nation, its leadership and people, which reflect the strong bonds that unite their countries and the UAE.

