Two US service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to US military officials.

US Forces Afghanistan issued a statement that said, “Two US service members were killed in a helicopter crash on November 20, 2019, in Afghanistan”.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire”, the statement further said.

No other details were provided by US military officials about the circumstances of the deadly crash or where in Afghanistan it took place.

Meanwhile, Taliban militant group claimed that the insurgents’ fighters shot down a Chinook helicopter in eastern Logar province.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter that the US chopper tried to raid militants’ position in Pangram area of Charkh district of Logar.

In October 2017, one US service member was killed and six US soldiers were injured after the coalition’s helicopter crashed in Logar.

There are still 13,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, most of them involved in a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces in their fight against the Taliban and the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.

Peace talks between the United States and the Taliban stalled in early September after the U.S. ended discussions following the death of an American soldier in a bombing in Kabul.