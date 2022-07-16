Twitter and Elon Musk have their first court hearing on July 19th

Twitter will not have to wait long to take Elon Musk to court, albeit in a limited capacity. According to Reuters, Delaware Court of Chancery chancellor Kathaleen McCormick has set the first hearing for Twitter’s lawsuits for July 19th at 11 a.m. Eastern time. A judge will hear arguments related to Twitter’s request for a September trial during the 90-minute session.

The social network sued Musk earlier this week, just days after the Tesla CEO filed to terminate the $44 billion transaction. The executive claimed that Twitter lied about the number of bots and other fake accounts on its platform, withholding details to ensure the acquisition went through. The allegations have been denied by Twitter.