Twelve people injured by turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight

Six passengers and six crew members have been injured during turbulence on a flight from Doha to Ireland.

In a statement, Dublin Airport said the Qatar Airways flight landed safely as scheduled shortly before 1 pm (1200 GMT) on Sunday.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” the airport added.

“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.”

The incident comes a week after a British man died and scores were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.