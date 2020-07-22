President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that Turkish troops would remain in Syria until “the Syrians can live in peace and safety”.

Speaking at a presidential meeting in capital Ankara, Erdogan said, “We will continue to stay in this country until the Syrian people, our thousand-year-old neighbor and our brothers, achieve freedom, peace and safety”, according to a media report.

Earlier in June, a trilateral summit between Iran, Russia and Turkey had called on conflicting parties in Syria to adhere to a political solution in order to settle their differences.

On March 18, the Turkey-backed rebel groups violated the cease-fire in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

The Turkish army has launched operations in northern Syria against the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units and the Islamic State elements in the region.

More than 50 people, including civilians, have been killed last year as the Turkish offensive in Syria, which was launched by President Erdogan aimed at pushing the Kurdish forces away from its border.