More than 15,22,000 people have been vaccinated in Turkey, according to figures on Wednesday, since the country started mass vaccination for Covid-19 on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine.

Turkey on Wednesday reported 7,489 new Covid-19 cases, including 675 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 24,49,839, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 132 to 25,476, while the total recoveries climbed to 23,31,314 after 8,803 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.7 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,765 in the country, the Xinhua news agency reported..

A total of 1,79,419 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 2,90,07,915.

Turkey reported its first Covid-19 case on March 11, 2020.