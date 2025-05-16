Swadeshi Jagran Manch protests outside Turkish embassy over Ankara’s support to Pakistan

Calling for a boycott of Turkish products and travel to Turkey over its alleged support for Pakistan amid recent tensions with India, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) staged a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Delhi on Friday.

The protestors raised slogans against Turkey, urged the public to boycott goods manufactured in the country, and appealed to fellow Indians to avoid traveling there for tourism.

The demonstration was held in solidarity with Indian soldiers and in defense of national interests. The activists advocated for self-reliance instead of depending on countries that back India’s adversaries.

As the SJM activists attempted to march toward the Turkish Embassy, they were stopped by the police.

The protest comes amid growing criticism in India against Turkey, with a reported rise in cancellations of travel plans to the country.

Meanwhile, in a significant move, over 120 leading Delhi-based traders on Friday announced a complete boycott of all commercial engagements with Turkey and Azerbaijan. This announcement was made during a meeting of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The move follows public statements from both Turkey and Azerbaijan expressing support for Pakistan in the wake of India’s recent actions against terrorist infrastructure across the border.

Speaking to The Statesman, CAIT Secretary General and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “It is deeply unfortunate that Turkey and Azerbaijan, who have benefited from India’s goodwill, aid, and strategic support in times of distress, have now chosen to side with Pakistan, a country known globally for its support to terrorism. Their position not only hurts India’s sovereignty and national interest but also directly insults the sentiments of 140 crore Indians.”