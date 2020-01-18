Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday slammed the Syrian regime for failing to comply with the ceasefire, which was brokered by Turkey and Russia.

Addressing to the media in Istanbul, Turkey said that “It is a clear proof that the Syrian regime does not comply with the steps we have taken regarding the cease-fire” while referring to the latest airstrikes carried out by the Syrian forces in Idlib, the country’s last rebel-stronghold province.

“Developments in Idlib are disturbing,” he said.

“At least 20 civilians were killed in the attacks”, he noted.

Earlier on Friday, the Syrian regime and Iranian-backed groups also launched a ground offensive in Aleppo province, a designated de-escalation zone, forcing at least 13,000 more civilians to move toward Turkey’s border, according to the state-run Anadolu agency.

The cease-fire in Idlib was initiated by Turkey and Russia and supposed to come into effect on January 12.

The war in Libya, where Turkey is sending troops in support of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, and the conflict in Syria, where Ankara and Moscow are both militarily involved, are also set to dominate the summit as well.

Turkey launched a cross-border assault on Kurdish fighters after the US decided to withdraw troops from Syria, a move that was criticised by the Republicans, with some terming it a “betrayal” of the Kurds.

The Syrian army entered the city of Tabqa in the northern countryside of Raqqa province, as part of its move to enter Kurdish-held areas to counter the ongoing Turkish assault in the region.

More than 50 people, including civilians, have been killed last week as the Turkish offensive in Syria, which was launched by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at pushing the Kurdish forces away from its border.