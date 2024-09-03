Logo

# World

Tunisia announces final list of candidates for presidential elections

IANS | New Delhi | September 3, 2024 11:16 am

Tunisian President Kais Saied

Tunisia’s Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) on Monday announced the final list of three candidates for the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for October 6, reported the Tunis Afrique Presse.

The list includes Tunisian President Kais Saied, who will run for a second five-year term, Secretary-General of the People’s Movement Zouhair Maghzaoui and Secretary-General of the Azimoun Movement Ayachi Zammel, according to the report.

However, Zammel’s team said earlier in the day that Tunisian police had arrested him on charges of falsifying popular endorsements, Xinhua news agency reported.

The election campaign will kick off on September 14 and wrap up on October 4. The ISIE will announce the final election results before November 9.

