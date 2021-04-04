An active Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist was killed during an intense exchange of fire with security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Boya area of North Waziristan on confirmation of the presence of terrorists, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement on Saturday.

It added that the killed militant remained involved in target killing, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and planting improvised explosive devices, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pakistan has conducted a series of military operations against terrorist groups in North Waziristan that borders Afghanistan.

Although the area has mostly been pacified, remnants of terrorist groups still manage to launch attacks on security forces sporadically.