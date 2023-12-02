Tsunami likely in Philippines, Japan after massive 7.5 earthquake in Mindanao

An massive earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Saturday, promoting authorities to issue a warning of tsunami. According to the the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the depth of the earthquake is at 63 km.

Soon after the quake, Philippine Seismology Agency PHIVOLCS issued a tsunami warning and said that waves as high as three meters could hit the Philippines by midnight local time.

A similar warning has been issued in Japan as well and according to international media reports, the Japanese broadcaster NHK said that tsunami waves of up to a metre (3 feet) high were expected to reach the country’s western coast by 1.30 am (local time).

According to the U.S. Geographic Survey (USGS), the earthquake was measured at magnitude 7.6 and a depth of 32 km (20 miles). It said that tsunami waves of one to three meters high could hit the Philippines.