Trump warns Elon Musk of deportation to South Africa over criticism of tax and spending bill

United States President Donald Trump has issued a deportation warning to his friend-turned-foe Elon Musk, saying the Tesla chief will have to close up the shop and head back home to South Africa without EV subsidies.

Trump also stated that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk led during his stint at the White House, should review the subsidies the Tesla chief has received.

Elon Musk, who strongly backed Trump during the Presidential campaign and was appointed his advisor after the polls, had a bitter falling out with him over the former President’s signature tax and spending bill.

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Elon Musk knew that he was strongly against the EV mandate, which was also a major part of his election campaign.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one,” he wrote.

The US President said that Musk without EV subsidies will lead him to close up his shop and head back to his country of origin, South Africa.