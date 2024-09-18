Trump says he got ‘very nice call’ from Harris; she says she told him ‘no place for political violence’

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says that he got “a very nice call” from his Democratic adversary Kamala Harris on Tuesday following the second assassination attempt.

“Today, a little while ago, I got a very nice call from Kamala,” he said on Tuesday, mispronouncing her name as “Kamaala”.

“It was very nice… was very, very nice. and we appreciate that,” he said at a townhall meeting in Flint, Michigan, without elaborating on their conversation.

While a section of the crowd appeared to boo, he added, “But we have to take back our country. We have to win. We’re going to win.”

Giving her version of the call, Vice-President Harris said, “I checked on him to see if he was OK.”

“And I told him what I have said publicly, there’s no place for political violence in our country,” she said at a meeting of Black journalists in Philadelphia.

US President Joe Biden had also talked to him by phone on Monday and Trump mentioned that at the meeting.

About his brushes with assassination attempts, Trump boasted, “Only consequential Presidents get shot at.”

Trump’s Secret Service detail thwarted an attack on him on Sunday when an agent spotted a man with a semi-automatic rifle hidden in bushes at the periphery of a golf course in Florida where he was playing.

The agent fired at the gunman, who fled and was later captured.

The man identified as Ryan Routh had donated to a committee supporting Democratic candidates and had voted in the party’s primary election.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday, Trump blamed Biden and Kamala Harris for the attempted attack.

Routh “believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it,” he said.

“Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country,” Trump asserted.

Trump was injured in his ear when a sniper shot at him at a Pennsylvania rally in July.

Trump and Harris first met face-to-face at their debate last Tuesday in Philadelphia where she walked up to him and shook his hand.

The next day at the commemoration of the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York they spoke to each other and shook hands.