Trump, Canadian PM Carney discuss ties

US President Donald Trump and the next Prime Minister of Canada will meet immediately after the upcoming elections in Canada, the American leader said on Friday after a call with Mark Carney, the current Prime Minister.

This was the first call between Trump and Carney, who was elected to the office by the ruling Liberal Party in a party vote to replace Justin Trudeau.

Canada goes to the polls on April 28 to elect the next government.

“It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Notably, President Trump did not deride the Canadian Prime Minister or insult by addressing him as Governor, which he had with Trudeau.

The American leader also did not refer to Canada as potentially the 51st state of the US, which he had also done repeatedly during Trudeau’s term.

President Trump has hit Canada with an all-around 25 per cent tariff — along with Mexico — for failing to prevent the flow of illegal migrants and fentanyl through its borders into the US.

He has also announced a 25 per cent tariff on all cars and spare parts shipped to the US, which is almost half of all cars sold in the US, and many of them come from Canada and Mexico.

The Friday call was sought by the White House, according to reports. But Trump said, “Mark called me.”

Carney had previously said he would not speak with the US President until Trump showed respect for Canada’s independence.

“I’m available for a call, but we’re going to talk on our terms. As a sovereign country — not as what he pretends we are — and on a comprehensive deal,” he said earlier this week.

Carney replaced Justin Trudeau as Canadian Prime Minister on March 14.