Former President Donald Trump’s return to the rally stage on Saturday became a litany of his election grievances and baseless claims of fraud.

“This was the scam of the century and this was the crime of the century,” Trump told a crowd of thousands at Ohio’s Lorain County Fairgrounds.

The event was held to support Max Miller, a former White House aide who is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat. Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the deadly 6 January insurrection at the Capitol building. Trump has vowed to back those who run against them.

And while he praised Miller as an “incredible patriot” and a ”great guy” who “loves the people of Ohio,” Trump spent much of the rally fixating on the 2020 election, which he insists he won, dismissed by many officials, his own attorney general and numerous judges.