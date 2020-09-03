At least 23 people were killed and many others suffered injuries after torrential rains lashed different parts of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The officials said that most of the casualties were reported on Wednesday from upper parts of Hazara division, where at least 19 people lost their lives while four others died in Buner district of Malakand division, reports Xinhua Dawn news.

The Hazara division also witnessed flash floods in Kunhar, Siren and Indus rivers and streams in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.

The Karakoram Highway and many key roads were blocked for vehicular traffic following heavy landslides and communication and electricity supply infrastructure was damaged.