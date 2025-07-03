India-Ghana Ties Elevated to Comprehensive Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ghana President John Dramani Mahama, Thursday (India time), agreed to cooperate in the fight against terrorism and assented to elevate India-Ghana bilateral relationship to a “Comprehensive Partnership,” focusing on economic cooperation, defense, energy, and digital infrastructure.



The decisions were arrived at after Prime Minister Modi held delegation-level talks with Ghana President Mahama in Accra during his ongoing two-day visit to the West African nation.

The meeting was a significant milestone in India-Ghana relations, with both nations committed to strengthening their strategic partnership.

During the meeting, PM Modi and President Mahama agreed to double the bilateral trade, with Indian companies investing in various sectors. It was agreed that India would provide support to Ghana in areas like healthcare, education, and skill development.

The two nations will also enhance cooperation in defense and security, including training and cybersecurity.

“Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States. I look forward to my exchanges aimed at further deepening our historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation,” PM Modi had said ahead of his visit.

The two leaders discussed global issues, including UN reforms, and agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi thanked President Mahama for Ghana’s solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.



Four MoUs were exchanged following the talks between the two leaders, covering areas such as promoting cultural exchange and understanding between the two nations, enhancing cooperation in standardisation, certification, and conformity assessment, collaborating in traditional medicine education, training, and research, and institutionalising high-level dialogue and review of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

The visit marked a significant step in strengthening India-Ghana relations, with both nations committed to deepening their bilateral ties.

As PM Modi said during the ongoing visit, “Our nations look forward to working together to strengthen our long-standing relationship and explore fresh avenues for collaboration.”