French trade unions stage the 10th nationwide anti-reform protests amid signs of weakening as the National Assembly began debating a draft bill to overhaul the current pension regimes.

Thursday’s turnout on the streets of Paris and other cities was smaller than the previous protest earlier this month.

According to the Interior Ministry, at least 92,000 people demonstrated countrywide, including 7,800 in Paris.

Earlier in the month, there were 121,000 protesters out on the streets, 15,000 of which were in Paris.

The number of protesters has dwindled over the past weeks. When the protests first erupted on December 5, 2019, the nationwide rallies drew 1.5 million participants, according to the unions.

Last month, thousands of labor staged fresh nation-wide protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to overhaul pension reform in France that lead to traffic disruptions and road closures.

Strikes at national railway SNCF and Paris metro RATP entered their 43rd day making it the country’s longest transport strike since 1968.

The government has also offered a concession to temporally remove the most contested measure of “pivotal age” which encourages workers to extend their careers by two years to 64 to have a full pension.

