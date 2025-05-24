There should be a joint worldwide movement to fight terrorism: says E T Mohammed Basheer

E T Mohammed Basheer, a Lok Sabha leader from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and a member of India’s all-party global outreach delegation, highlighted the strong support India has received from the UAE in its campaign against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Basheer addressed a press conference about the delegation’s visit to Dubai, emphasising the impact of the UAE’s response and India’s commitment to international cooperation and peace.

“The response from all the places we have visited is very inspiring. We really appreciate the wholehearted cooperation from this great country. India has always maintained a peaceful co-existence. Relations between India and the UAE are very encouraging and normal. This is the first country which called us (after the Pahalgam attack) and expressed their wholehearted support.”

He said, “We are fortunate to be born in the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. This crooked method of Pakistan should have an end. As pointed out by many of our leaders, they have been up to these cruel deeds – we’re all aware. India has warned them several times not to do these kind of things.”

“After Pahalgam, we warned them of a response so strong that it would be unimaginable for them. We waited for some time after that. Despite everything, Pakistan broke decency and still, India still maintained poise and kept its response well-articulated. We maintained certain decorum. There should be a joint worldwide movement to fight against terrorism,” he said.

On Thursday, an all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde met UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi as part of India’s global outreach against terrorism post Operation Sindoor.

During the meeting, the Indian delegation highlighted the ongoing perpetration of cross-border terrorism and raised concerns about Pakistan’s efforts to cause social disharmony in India.

The all-party delegation seeks to project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms. The team is working to convey India’s clear message of zero tolerance for terrorism to the world.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, conducting precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK). The Indian Armed Forces also responded to further Pakistani aggression by targeting airbases.

The military escalation led to an understanding to halt further action after a direct call between Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations and his Indian counterpart.