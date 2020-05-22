Thailand on Friday extended the emergency rule against the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of June.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said that the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, resolved to extend the emergency rule until the end of June.

The emergency rule as well as curfew was earlier scheduled to last until the end of May, according to the media report.

During Friday’s CCSA meeting at Government House, Prayut raised concerns over health security measures for which the emergency rule extension, proposed by the National Security Council, was approved by the CCSA.

Last week, Thailand extended a ban on international passenger flights again for another month until June 30 in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In April, Thailand has imposed a nationwide curfew starting from Friday to prevent people from leaving home at night in an effort to stop the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic.

Department stores, discount stores and marketplaces throughout the capital were earlier ordered to temporarily shut down, except for restaurants and food shops which have promised to remain open only for to-go orders.

In several provinces, including Bangkok’s adjacent province of Nonthaburi, a curfew has already been effective earlier.

Thailand, which has confirmed 3,037 infections and 56 deaths so far, is currently in the second phase of ease in measures amid decreasing number of fresh cases.