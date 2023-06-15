Tejaswini Kontham, Hyderabad girl killed in London, was due to get married this year

The tragic murder of 27-year-old Tejaswini Reddy Kontham in London has shattered the hopes and dreams of her family, who were eagerly anticipating her return for marriage this year.

Tejaswini had shared her plans with her parents to tie the knot after her arrival from the United Kingdom. However, their joy turned into heartbreak as news broke that she was brutally stabbed by her 23-year-old flatmate, Keven Antonio Lourenco de Morais, a Brazilian national.

Authorities have confirmed his arrest, and an ongoing investigation is underway. The Metropolitan Police in London had previously released his photograph in an effort to seek public assistance in locating the suspect responsible for the vicious attack.

Tejaswini’s father expressed the family’s shock upon learning about the incident. They received information that she was in critical condition and hospitalized. Three years ago, she traveled to London and successfully completed her MS course. Last year, she briefly returned to Hyderabad in August but went back to London the following month. According to her father, she had plans to fly back to Hyderabad this year to solemnize her marriage.

He shared that they had been in the process of arranging her marriage and she had informed them that she would return once the alliance was finalized. He mentioned that she had even resigned from her temporary job, with the intention of coming back after another month of work.

In this tragic turn of events, the victim’s family is now pleading with the government to facilitate the necessary arrangements to repatriate Tejaswini’s body from the UK to Hyderabad, their hometown.