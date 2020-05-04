India ODI skipper Mithali Raj wants to add that elusive World Cup trophy to her cabinet before calling time on her illustrious career.

Raj helped India reach final of the tournament on two occasions — 2005 and 2017 — but the ‘Women in Blue’ suffered heartbreaks against Australia and England respectively.

Raj has stated that constantly churning out good results against top sides has helped the team gain a solid reputation in recent times. According to her, teams don’t take India lightly anymore.

“Teams don’t take us lightly anymore and come prepared for us,” Raj was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“Consistently beating the best sides in the world – be it Australia in the ODIs or England in the T20Is – has given us the confidence that we too are a side to beat.”

Raj took retirement from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup last year in a bid to prolong her ODI career. She revealed how this is motivating her to keep herself fit during this enforced break put forward by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fitness, at my age, is something I need to consciously and constantly keep up. I know I can’t forget my skill. I still have some batting in me. I might need a few sessions to get my rhythm going,” she said.

“Some of us have running space while others like me have to manage within the restricted spaces indoors, so our trainers are adapting routines for us. (Coach) WV Raman is trying to be creative with our skill training regimen.

“It is difficult because irrespective of how much we train indoors, we need to get out onto the ground to be fully prepared,” she added.