Taliban welcomes Turkey’s proposal for visits by FMs to Afghanistan

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has welcomed Turkey’s proposal for Foreign Ministers of Islamic nations to visit Kabul “as a way to discuss the situation in the country”, the media reported.

Calling the proposal “important”, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, said a summit comprising the Foreign Ministers in Kabul “will pave the ground for resolving the current political challenges”, TOLO News reported.

“In total, it is a better step, and we praise it and we will welcome them (diplomats)… And this can kind of resolve the political problems that we have with foreign countries.”

Addressing the media recently, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had said that the top diplomats of the Islamic countries would be visiting Kabul in the near future in an effort to provide necessary measures for humanitarian support in Afghanistan.

According to Cavusoglu, the issue was discussed with the envoys of some Islamic nations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month.

A Taliban delegation, led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, visited Istanbul on Thursday to hold meetings with the country’s officials.

According to Mujahid, the delegation would also discuss the upcoming summit of the Islamic countries in Kabul.

The delegation was in Doha last weekend during which they held talks with US officials, marking the first in-person meeting between the two sides since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August following America’s withdrawal from the country after 20 years.

Earlier, Russia had expressed readiness to host a high-level meeting regarding Afghanistan on October 20.

