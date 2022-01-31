Taliban says it will reopen tropical provinces universities on February 2

The Taliban on Sunday said that it will reopen universities in all tropical provinces from February 2.

Ministry of Higher education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a statement said that students will be given three weeks to complete their last semester and the new educational year in those provinces will start in late April, reported Khaama Press.

Regarding cold provinces, the ministry said, “In cold provinces, students will be given three weeks to complete their last semesters and then the new educational year will start in April.”

Earlier, the Taliban had said that it will open schools and universities for girls and boys in March 2022.

It has been nearly six months that 150 public universities have been closed across Afghanistan while in 40 private universities boys and girls study since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August 2021, reported The Khaama Press.

Girls are only allowed to attend classes up to sixth grade in public schools. Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, girls in most parts of Afghanistan have not been allowed back to school beyond grade 7.

The closing of girls’ schools has been met with sharp reactions inside the country as well as from the international community.

Meanwhile, a number of female students who remain out of school said the Islamic Emirate should keep its promise and reopen the schools in the new year.