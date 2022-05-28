Taliban dismisses UNSC’s call to reverse restrictions on Afghan women

The call of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to lift the Taliban’s strict measures on Afghan women has been dismissed by the Taliban forces who have termed it as “unfounded.”

Reaffirming the Taliban’s commitment to Afghan women’s rights, the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the concerns of the UNSC on Friday regarding the restriction of human and fundamental rights imposed upon Afghan women, reported Khaaama Press.

“Since the people of Afghanistan are predominantly Muslim, the Afghan government considers the observance of the Islamic hijab to be in line with the religious and cultural practices of society,” stated Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson of the Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs on behalf of the Ministry.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Security Council called on the Taliban to “swiftly reverse” the policies restricting the human rights and fundamental rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

UNSC, in a joint statement, expressed deep concerns over the situation of Afghan women and girls following the Taliban’s restrictions on education, employment, freedom of movement, and the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in public life.

The UN Security Council also called on the Taliban to reopen the schools for all female students without further delay, reported Khaama Press.

The Taliban’s statement comes at a time when the United Nations(UN) Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennet recently commented that the measures such as the suspension of girls’ secondary education, enforcing a strict form of Hijab, and no opportunities to participate in political and public life, among others, fit the pattern of absolute gender segregation and are aimed at making women invisible in society.

Concluding his 11-day visit to Afghanistan to assess the condition of human rights in Afghanistan, Bennet said, “I expressed serious concern about the deterioration of human rights across the country, and the erasure of women from public life is especially concerning.”

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights of women.