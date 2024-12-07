Syrian rebels seize control of Darra; India asks citizens to leave the country ASAP

Syrian rebels have captured Daraa, the southern city known to be the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, marking a significant shift in the prolonged Syrian civil war that has claimed over half a million lives. Daraa is the fourth major city to fall from government control within a week.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, local armed groups launched intense battles against government troops, seizing military installations across the city. After seizing control of the town, the rebels have reportedly reached an agreement with the Army, allowing military officials and the government troops a safe retreat to Damascus.

Daraa holds symbolic importance as the birthplace of Syria’s pro-democracy protests in 2011, which spiraled into a civil war claiming lakhs of lives. It is also seen as a major blow to Assad’s hold over key territories.

In view of the escalating violence, the Indian government has urged its citizens to avoid travel to Syria and advised those currently in the country to leave immediately. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released emergency helpline numbers for the Indians in the violence-hit country.

“Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973,” the MEA stated. An emergency email ID has also been provided for assistance.